Community Theatre of Clay County performances coming up

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community Theatre of Clay County is making final touches for its upcoming performances.
Its current season kicks off later this month when "The Golden Pond" hits the stage July 28-29.
It's the story of the relationship between an elderly couple and their daughter as they spend time together at a lakeside cottage. The play will give people a chance to experience the outdoors from their theatre seats.
"This is the first season we've been able to do a summer production because we have air conditioning in our building now, so we thought it would be really cool to do a production that was all about being outdoors in the lovely weather in the summer," said Ashlee Vitz, marketing director for Community Theatre of Clay County.
The shows will be July 28-30 at the Community Theatre of Clay County.
The dinner theatres on July 28 and July 29 will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 or under.
On July 30, the matinee will begin at 3 p.m.
Concessions will be available.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.
Tickets can be purchased at https://ctcc.ludus.com/index.php