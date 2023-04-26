Community Theatre of Clay County gears up for Broadway Musical Review

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Community Theatre of Clay County in Brazil is gearing up for its final show of the season - and if you enjoy Broadway - you need to see this show.
Final rehearsals are underway for a Broadway Musical Review. It's happening this weekend. It's all things Broadway.
You'll enjoy a musical review-style show featuring tunes from 1927 to the present. Around 30 shows will be represented.
The performance will also feature trivia.
"All the questions are about Broadway shows and Broadway songs, just as a way for us to be able to bet some interaction with the crowd, and the participants and the cast. Ya know, oftentimes you go to a performance, and you get to sit in the dark, but this is a chance for us to have some fun interactions," Matthew Tribble told us.
Dinner show performances will happen Friday and Saturday nights - with dinner at around 6:30 and the show starting around 7:15. The cost is $25 for adults or $15 for children under 12.
You can also attend a Sunday afternoon show starting at 3 p.m.
The cost for that performance is $15 for adults or $5 for children under 12.
For tickets, you can call 856-843-5275.