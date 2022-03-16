Community Theater in Terre Haute offers summer camps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students can learn more than just acting at the theater!
Summer camp registration is open now through the Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
The center is offering three camps this July.
Camp director, George Pfister, says kids of all ages will be immersed in the program, learning on stage and behind the scenes.
He says they'll also learn about teamwork, cooperation and patience while having a lot of fun!
"We'll have someone come in on a monday who is shy, barely hearing their voice, they cannot even interact with each other or us as directors and by the friday performance they're like bubbling up with this new character they found inside themselves."
The camp is one week and ends with a performance for the family.
The cost is $150 to $200.
Scholarships are available.
You can register on the community theatre website at ctth.org.