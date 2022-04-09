Community stepping up to help member of News 10 family at benefit breakfast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The News 10 family wants to say thank you to the community for stepping up and showing support to one of our very own.
Chris Essex is our digital director at News 10. Recently, he has overcome some very serious and difficult health issues.
On Saturday, a special pancake benefit breakfast was held in his honor. People of all ages came to donate and help him and his family out during a difficult time.
Essex says he is blessed to see all the community support.
You can continue to support Essex and his family by contributing to the Chris Essex Fundraiser at Fifth Third Bank locations.