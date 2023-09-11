Community, state remembers 9/11 after 22 years

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is remembering 9/11 with a couple of events on Monday.
The Wabash Valley Road Runners will host a "Remembrance Run and Walk." Participants can choose to run, walk or bike.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
The route starts at Terre Haute Fire Station 8 near Deming Park. Then, it goes south down Fruitridge - turning onto Ohio Boulevard.
Participants will then return to the fire station.
Vincennes University Homeland Security and Public Safety students will hold an annual 9-11 flag ceremony. This begins at 5 p.m. on the Vincennes campus.
Three thousand flags will be placed in remembrance of those who lost their lives. The memorial will be located in the grassy area behind Clark Hall at the corner of Indianapolis and 2nd Streets.
The program will also feature guest speaker Sara Young. She will provide a valuable perspective on the enduring impact of 9-11.
Even if you can't make it to a 9/11 ceremony - there is a way you can honor the lives lost.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb asks that flags be flown at half-staff.
The order is in honor of Patriot Day - in connection with the 9/11 attacks. All flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.