Community set to gather this weekend for Terre Haute Day, to celebrate Juneteenth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, the Terre Haute Community will celebrate Juneteenth. The annual holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Local groups call the celebration "Terre Haute Day."

The holiday weekend will kick off Friday evening with live music at Charlie's Pub and Grub.

The fun continues on Saturday with a family-friendly event at Booker T. Washington. There, you'll be able to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

Organizers of this weekend's event say Juneteenth also plays a role in Terre Haute's history.

"The Lost Creek settlement is a very vital part of the Juneteenth celebration - slaves were actually freed from this area. So it has a very integral piece of the Juneteenth celebration," Terre Haute Day co-founder Daniel Shouse said.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find carnival games, local vendors and free food. There's also a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

