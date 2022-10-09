Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment.
Rethink Inc. is a Terre Haute non-profit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden" in the Ryves neighborhood.
The executive director says this is an area that has been plagued by poverty and hunger.
This new garden will provide a safe space for families to grow their own healthy food.
Shikha Bhattacharyya says, "My vision is that our community will appreciate these gardens, get involved, and take benefit of them."
