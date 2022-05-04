Community remembers Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts on the anniversary of his line of duty death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is remembering Officer Rob Pitts on Wednesday.
Officer Pitts was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2018. He was investigating a homicide that happened earlier that day.
Pitts served with the Terre Haute Police Department for 16 years.
Officer Pitts is among those who will be honored next week during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.
Each year, the city hosts departments worldwide to remember and honor fallen officers.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial will hold ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil.
In addition to Pitts, Terre Haute Police also lost K-9 Officer Brent Long in 2011 and Detective Greg Ferency last year.