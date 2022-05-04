 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep
portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 13.3 feet and begin
rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above
flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to 17.1
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Community remembers Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts on the anniversary of his line of duty death

  • Updated
  • 0
"He gave his life protecting others. We won't forget that." Remembering Officer Rob Pitts three years after he died in the line of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is remembering Officer Rob Pitts on Wednesday.

Officer Pitts was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2018. He was investigating a homicide that happened earlier that day.

Pitts served with the Terre Haute Police Department for 16 years.

Officer Pitts is among those who will be honored next week during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Each year, the city hosts departments worldwide to remember and honor fallen officers.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial will hold ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil.

In addition to Pitts, Terre Haute Police also lost K-9 Officer Brent Long in 2011 and Detective Greg Ferency last year.

