Community rallies behind fundraising Drive for Niihka Park in Vincennes: Over $21,600 raised towards $35,000 goal

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Fundraising efforts continue for a new southern Indiana park.
The local non-profit group "Wabash Valley Progressives" is looking to build Niihka Park.
The new park will be located at the north end of the river walk in Vincennes. It will feature a nature playground, native plants and a sample woodland Native American village.
The project needs donations to get started.
The Wabash Valley Progressives president, Will Drews, says there is still time to help.
"We're doing pretty well fundraising-wise. We're at $21,600 right now, which is over halfway, and we're excited about that," Drews said.
The group needs to raise a total of $35,000. Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, June 18. Learn how to help here.