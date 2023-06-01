 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Community rallies behind fundraising Drive for Niihka Park in Vincennes: Over $21,600 raised towards $35,000 goal

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Fundraising efforts continue for a new southern Indiana park.

The local non-profit group "Wabash Valley Progressives" is looking to build Niihka Park.

The new park will be located at the north end of the river walk in Vincennes. It will feature a nature playground, native plants and a sample woodland Native American village.

The project needs donations to get started.

The Wabash Valley Progressives president, Will Drews, says there is still time to help.

"We're doing pretty well fundraising-wise. We're at $21,600 right now, which is over halfway, and we're excited about that," Drews said.

The group needs to raise a total of $35,000. Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, June 18. Learn how to help here.

