Community pushing to become CPR certified after Damar Hamlin's tragic incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After Monday's tragic incident that left Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin needing CPR to help save his life, many in the area are deciding that it is time to learn for themselves at local training centers.
Many Vigo County residents have reached out to Sue Anderson, a local CPR trainer, after seeing how it saved Hamlin's life after he suffered cardiac arrest.
Tristan Elder, a former Terre Haute North football player, spoke on what it was like watching the incident live.
"It was scary to watch, it really was," he said. "You don't really know how to react in that situation when you see something like that it makes you think twice about things."
Hamlin's life was saved not once, but twice, by CPR and AED machines.
Anderson, who has been teaching CPR for over 10 years, explained why it is important to act fast in a situation that requires CPR.
"That saves a life," she said. "Once that heart strops beating the blood stop flowing to all of the organs. When that blood stops flowing organs start to die."
Anderson went on to explain the importance of everyone knowing how to perform CPR.
"I just feel like everyone needs to know CPR because, like I said before, it is more so going to be a family member, someone you work with, someone in the community that is going to go into cardiac arrest," she said. "You are going to need to know what to do."
Being a former athlete, Damar Hamlin's injury hit a little closer for Elder. So close that he intends on becoming CPR certified.
"It did make me think about maybe learning some CPR because if there is ever a time, you know youth football or any other time where something like that happens, it sure would be nice to know."
Anderson went on to explain that certifications should be renewed every two years. This is because new techniques are made to help save lives more efficiently.