Community paper shredding event is next weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an opportunity coming up for you to shred your confidential papers and documents.
On Saturday, April 23, the First Financial Bank in partnership with Data Management Shredding is hosting a community shredding event.
This will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the First Financial Meadows Banking Center. That's located at 350 South 25th Street.
Each person can bring up to five bags or boxes of documents. These documents could include bank statements, canceled checks, insurance forms, medical paperwork, among others.
Organizers say this is an important way to reduce the risk of identity theft and its eco-friendly too!
In addition to paper, the bank will also be accepting worn, frayed or faded American flags. All flags collected will be given to VFW Post 972 for respectful disposal at a flag retirement ceremony.