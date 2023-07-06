Community invited to honor fallen Terre Haute police detective for his second celebration of life event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second celebration of life event for fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency will take place on Friday.
Ferency worked for the Terre Haute Police Department and later for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was tragically killed while on duty two years ago.
His family hopes to see the community come out and share their memories of him. Attendees can share stories of Ferency with an artist on site who will draw them out for an engagement wall.
News 10 spoke with Shelley Klingerman, Ferency's sister and founder of Project Never Broken, a non-profit that supports law enforcement.
She says, even if you didn't know Ferency, you're still welcome to come out and support those who serve and protect us every day and their loved ones.
"You're always afraid that memory is going to fade, and when you have decent people show up, it just reinforces that it hasn't. So we just really encourage people to show up," Klingerman said.
The celebration of life is Friday from noon until 8 p.m. at the Afterburner Brewing Company in Terre Haute.