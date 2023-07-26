Community input, vendors needed for Terre Haute Pride Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations are underway for the Terre Haute Pride Fest.
On Wednesday, July 26 you have the chance to give feedback on what you'd like to see at the fest.
There will be a community contribution session via Zoom from Noon until one.
Also, the center is looking for community members, businesses, organizations, artists, coalitions, performers and more to participate in this year's pride fest.
It's happening Saturday, September 15 from 3 until 8 p.m. on the campus of Indiana State University.
The deadline to register to participate is Wednesday, August 2 at Noon.
You can register with the following links:
Food Vendor/Truck Application: https://forms.gle/9FWF8MF6c8WxRBSC7
Entertainment Application: https://forms.gle/QiKREqzjQuGDri188
Volunteer Application: https://forms.gle/D9ieNtpmG8HnEZcP8