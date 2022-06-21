 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Community holds vigil for Knox County teen killed in crash

Community offers prayer for family of Hayla Roark
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A community is in mourning tonight, after the death of a 17-year-old killed in the crash.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened on S.R. 67 near Watertower Rd. That's north of Bruceville and south of Bicknell. The sheriff's office says she was traveling south on 67.

Investigators say she crossed over the center line and collided with a truck. A separate truck was unable to avoid the crash. and struck Roark's

Tuesday, the community held a prayer vigil for Hayla. It happened at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Several people showed up to show their support for the family. They say her death is a tragedy for the whole community.

"This is definitely a difficult time and this family needs the community and support of other people as they try to get through these next few days weeks and months. They're going to need other people to rely on," Amanda Toth, principal of North Knox Intermediate said.

Hayla Roark was going to be a senior at North Knox Junior-Senior High School.

