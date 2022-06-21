Community holds vigil for Knox County teen killed in crash

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A community is in mourning tonight, after the death of a 17-year-old killed in the crash.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened on S.R. 67 near Watertower Rd. That's north of Bruceville and south of Bicknell. The sheriff's office says she was traveling south on 67.
Investigators say she crossed over the center line and collided with a truck. A separate truck was unable to avoid the crash. and struck Roark's
Tuesday, the community held a prayer vigil for Hayla. It happened at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Several people showed up to show their support for the family. They say her death is a tragedy for the whole community.
"This is definitely a difficult time and this family needs the community and support of other people as they try to get through these next few days weeks and months. They're going to need other people to rely on," Amanda Toth, principal of North Knox Intermediate said.
Hayla Roark was going to be a senior at North Knox Junior-Senior High School.