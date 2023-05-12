Community has one final chance to say goodbye to one of its schools

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A community is saying goodbye to one of its schools.
Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Clinton, Indiana, will be closing its doors for good this weekend.
But before the school shuts down, officials are offering a final trip down memory lane for residents and fellow Trojans.
Here's what you need to know.
There will be a tour of the building, a swag giveaway, food trucks, a photo booth more.
The community is encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic lunch to enjoy on the playground.
Doors will be open from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday.