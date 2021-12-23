Community foundation reorganizes as "Our Community Foundation"

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The organization now is called "Our Community Foundation." But the change goes well beyond the name of the group.
For years the organization was an affiliate of the Community Foundation Alliance. That alliance is based out of Evansville. The Daviess County Community Foundation had a board that would vote on decisions. But those decisions went to the alliance in the form of recommendations.
The group decided to make a change. Our Community Foundation will give the control of the organization completely in the hands of local folks. The foundation helps other local organizations with grant funding. They also help local students with scholarships. Now those decisions on who needs help will be given directly by folks in the community.
Board president Joe Singleton says, "We were involved in those decision-making and making recommendations on that before. But the local control was a big issue and we feel like that's really going to benefit our county for us, our board to be making those decisions."