Community Foundation Awards $5,000 to Vermillion Trails Alliance

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. - The Vermillion County Community Foundation has recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Vermillion Trails Alliance to build a Naturescape Playground at Trailhead Park.
The Vermillion Trails Alliance says this will be the capstone project to complete
the park which officially opened in 2021.
The design was completed by high school students from the local Agriculture Education Program. It will include log balance beams, boulder climbing pyramid, natural music area, five senses area, and a massive treehouse with swings, bridges, and tunnels. The play area will also be sprinkled with tables and seating areas.
According to Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement at the Community, “Vermillion Trails Alliance began creating Trailhead Park in 2017 to be a walking trail as well as a park. They have completed .6 miles of abandoned rail bed trail for walkers and bikers. In the park itself they have built a pavilion with picnic tables, planted trees of Indiana through a fundraising campaign, put in an asphalt walking path around the park that has a storybook trail that can be read along the way and have a prairie grass area."
The Community Foundation says it is glad to be involved in the development of this project, first with a $20,000 grant in 2021 and now this grant of $5,000.