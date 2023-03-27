Community Foundation Awards $5,000 to Vermillion Trails Alliance

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Community Foundation Awards $5,000 to Vermillion Trails Alliance

Trails Alliance Check

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. - The Vermillion County Community Foundation has recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Vermillion Trails Alliance to build a Naturescape Playground at Trailhead Park.

The Vermillion Trails Alliance says this will be the capstone project to complete

the park which officially opened in 2021.

The design was completed by high school students from the local Agriculture Education Program. It will include log balance beams, boulder climbing pyramid, natural music area, five senses area, and a massive treehouse with swings, bridges, and tunnels. The play area will also be sprinkled with tables and seating areas.

According to Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement at the Community, “Vermillion Trails Alliance began creating Trailhead Park in 2017 to be a walking trail as well as a park. They have completed .6 miles of abandoned rail bed trail for walkers and bikers. In the park itself they have built a pavilion with picnic tables, planted trees of Indiana through a fundraising campaign, put in an asphalt walking path around the park that has a storybook trail that can be read along the way and have a prairie grass area."

The Community Foundation says it is glad to be involved in the development of this project, first with a $20,000 grant in 2021 and now this grant of $5,000.

