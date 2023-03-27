Community Foundation awards $15,000 to The Friends of Ernie Pyle for veterans memorial park

DANA, Ind. - The Vermillion County Community Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to The Friends of Ernie Pyle for the continued development of an Ernie Pyle Veterans Memorial Park.
The development will be located directly north of the existing Ernie Pyle World Ward II Museum in Dana. The plan includes a restroom/concessions building, a performance pavilion and event lawn, a statue of Ernie Pyle, a World War II era, Victory Garden, and landscaping for the park.
Those involved with the project hope to preserve the legacy of the most famous of World War II correspondents.
The park will serve as a gathering place for various community events, either sponsored by the Friends of Ernie Pyle who operate the museum or other community organizations.
According to Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation said, “The memorial park will assist Vermillion County in being a more attractive place for residents as they'll have a green space to enjoy, either for individual family picnics or for organized events by the museum or other community organizations."
The restrooms will provide permanent toilet facilities that would be accessible to anyone to help accommodate all visitors and encourage the scheduling of bus tours and classroom visits.