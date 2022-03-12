Community event promotes health and wellness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Maple Center is putting on an event called City of Wellness.
This will take place next Saturday at Rose-Hulman, March 19. Various health professionals will be in attendance. They will do presentations on all things health.
The subjects range from how to have healthy skin, brain health, mindful eating, and so much more.
"There are so many great wellness providers and practitioners and opportunities in our community for people to use as a way to compliment them to living their best life," said Ellie Templeton, a Maple Center board member.
