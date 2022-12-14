Community Crossings Grant in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI - Community Crossings grants provide state funds to local communities for road improvement projects.
Several communities in the Wabash Valley received thousands of dollars for projects.
Stuart Winland is a local resident of North Vermillion. He has noticed the work the county has put in to fix these roads.
"They just paved a whole new stretch for us and work along the side of the road as well, edges of the road, and they have done pretty well. Hopefully, they can do that through the whole county," said Winland.
INDOT awards more than $119 million through Community Crossings grant. Vermillion County got over $350,000 in funds to fix its infrastructure.
Commissioner RJ Dunavan says they will be putting this grant towards the bridge on 1450 North Street, called "Bridge 90."
"Over forty houses sit on that road, so if that bridge were to collapse, we would have no way of getting services back there, so that is a huge priority getting that bridge fixed," said Dunavan.
Dunavan said last year, community crossings granted them over $50,000. with that, they were able to fix many roads in Vermillion County.
The county even finished paving and fixing the edges on 200 East in October.
With a lot of roads at the end of their life span, Dunavan says fixing these roads is their main priority.
"Liniment gets thrown out, hits a pothole, and now we're throwing in a 3-inch blacktop. Citizens are very thankful for that. I know I am. I drove some of these roads myself and go 'man, I would hate to drive on this road,"' said Dunavan.
Winland drives on the bridge daily, and he is happy the roads are being fixed.
"Bridges need to have a higher weight capacity rating. I think a lot of them out here are pushing forty to fifty years in age, some sixty. So getting the beams put in, concrete work, things like that is pretty essential for what we need to get done," said Winland.
The next call for projects will open in January 2023. Dunavan says they plan on applying for more funds next year to help further fix their roads.