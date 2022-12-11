Community Crossing grants are benefitting the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - More Indiana roads will see some major improvements soon.
Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) awarded nearly $120 million to communities across the state. This is all part of the Community Crossings Grant Program.
Since the enactment of the program in 2016, $1.1 billion has been awarded around the state for construction projects.
This year, Farmersburg in Sullivan County received just under $846,000. News 10 spoke with Jerry Baker, President of the Farmersburg town council, about what this may do for his town.
"We still have a few roads that we need to upgrade," he said. "If you look at the list of towns that submitted for grants - the city of Sullivan, Shelburn, Hymera - those are all small towns in Sullivan County that submitted grants."
- Farmersburg received $846,979
- Hymera received $514,078
- Shelburn received $179,598
- Sullivan received $836,493
Baker explained how important these grants are for smaller communities like those in Sullivan County.
"It is very important for the local economy to have good roads," he said. "You can't insight people to come to you towns, you can't insight businesses to set up shop there if you do not have any kind of infrastructure and roads."
Baker mentioned that he hopes to begin road construction in Farmersburg at the beginning of May.