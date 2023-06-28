Community colleges see enrollment growth after ten years

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI)- Community colleges across the country are seeing a boost in enrollment.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment grew by .05%. That doesn't seem like much, but it's a big deal since these types of schools haven't seen any growth in the last ten years. Research shows 22,000 more students enrolled in community colleges across the country than last year.

That growth is happening in Wabash Valley Area community colleges as well.

Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois is one of the colleges seeing more students coming in.

Chris Forde, LTC's coordinator of marketing, said he noticed things start to pick up after the pandemic. While the growth is small, he's happy to see it.

"It's fun and exciting to have big growth at one time," he said. "But, realistically, we want to see slow and steady growth over time."

There are several reasons why this growth is happening. According to Forde and researchers, the cost of community colleges is a big draw to people. This includes LTC student Krista Phillips.

"Financially it helps me," she said. "Because it's easier to go from a junior college to a four-year college without being in so much debt."

Forde also believes the course offerings at community colleges play a big factor too. Fields like nursing and welding need workers now. Community colleges offer these courses at a cheaper rate with more flexible classes.

The hope is that this growth continues. It should grow as long as people start to see the benefits of a community college education, like Phillips.

"I feel like it's not so much about the experience you can get at a four year," she said. "Because you can get the same experience here."