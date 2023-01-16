Community center receives donation from local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The HCA Healthcare Foundation donated to a local group Monday morning.
Staff from Terre Hate Regional Hospital presented a $10,000 check to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The money came from a winning submission in the 2022 Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive.
Hospitals were encouraged to build sculptures with donated food before taking the donations to local food banks. Terre Haute Regional Hospital was the winner for the Capital Division, which serves Virginia, Indiana, and New Hampshire with 18 hospitals.