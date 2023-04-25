'Community Census Day' is underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday is 'Community Census Day' in Terre Haute, which is an opportunity for people to help local leaders with community improvement.
The Chamber and See You in Terre Haute Community Plan have put the focus on the local level, asking for the “Community Census” survey to be taken twice a year by people in four different segments; Terre Haute residents, college students, high school students and visitors.
“This is your chance to let community leaders and planners know how you feel. The survey will only take a few minutes to complete, but will provide us with critical insights to improve Terre Haute-Vigo County,” says Director of Community Engagement Josh Alsip. “Even if you participated previously, we encourage you to fill out the survey again.”
The census is meant to be taken bi-annually. Anyone who took the survey previously is encouraged to fill it out once again. The first Community Census Day happened last year. It gave local leaders insights that helped guide the direction of the plan.
Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for up to $250 in gift cards. The survey can be taken throughout the spring.