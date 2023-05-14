Community breaks ground on new park

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI)- It will soon be possible for all children in Washington, Indiana to enjoy a fun day in the park.
The community came together Saturday afternoon to break ground on a new inclusive park. It will allow kids with disabilities to easily play.
The nonprofit group Comforting Hearts raised nearly $400,000 to make the groundbreaking a reality.
April Hunt is the group's founder. She said it was important to see the community come out in support of local kids with disabilities.
"If you can tell by the mulch," Hunt said. "They have wheelchairs or walkers that they are not able to roll around or get around, so this will help them be able to access every device."
The group still hopes to raise about $40,000 for the project.