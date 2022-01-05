Commons Project in Washington, Indiana set to begin in 2022

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The empty lots will become the commons in downtown Washington. Plans for the commons are still being worked out. Right now a committee of county and city leaders are working out the final details. But there is a vision coming along.
That vision includes an area with a market pavilion. This could be used for farmer's markets or other vendor events.
On Third street, plans call for a performance lawn area.
Finally, the third area plans to have a large pavilion. This area would be utilized for events like the Knights of Columbus treasure hunt.
The lots currently have parking areas. Plans call for keeping areas for downtown parking.
News 10 first told you about the commons project in august. Since then crews have cleared old buildings to make way for those plans.
Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says, "The former a's automotive, which was a mainstay in downtown Washington for many years. Unfortunately, it just continued to fall into a state of decline in disrepair. So that did come down here in the last few months along with the former laundry mat."