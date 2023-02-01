Committee passes bills aimed at helping close Indiana teacher gap

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - As Indiana faces a teacher shortage, lawmakers this legislative session hope to improve the pipeline with a series of bills.
The Indiana House Committee on Education met Thursday morning. Bills to improve scholarship funding for prospective teachers were among the docket.
House Bill 1528 would create a new 'transition to teaching' incentive. These programs offer alternative pathways for Hoosier educators. The legislation would scholarships to people enrolled in an alternative teacher certification program.
Applicants could apply for up to $10,000 under the Next Generation Hoosier Educators program. They must possess a baccalaureate degree, agree to obtain an initial practitioner license, and teach at a qualifying school for five years. Advocates for the legislation say these programs allow people who have industry experience to be trained to share that knowledge with the future workforce.
If we are to think differently about growing our number of teachers and ensuring all students have a highly qualified teacher in the classroom, we need to think differently about the programs we have preparing those teachers," said Amy Heavin, Director of the Transition to Teaching program at Trine University.
The committee passed the bill unanimously.
Lawmakers also heard testimony for House Bill 1637, which allows applicants to receive more money from the Next Generation Hoosier Educators and William A. Crawford Minority Teacher scholarships. The committee unanimously passed the bill.
Advocates hope this bill would specifically support Black and Brown teachers. They think the money could better address barriers like unexpected licensure costs, travel costs to school sites, and a lack of income while student teaching.
"I have seen first-hand the difference it makes for our students. students were at-ease learning from us, they did not have to worry about implicit biases. They talked to us freely about their educational, emotional, and social concerns," said Suzanne Glass-Foster, a teacher from Evansville.
The committee also passed House Bill 1449, which would automatically enroll eligible students in the 21st Century Scholarship program. Under the program, students can receive a two-year or four-year scholarship that pays up to 100% tuition at an eligible Indiana college or university, or part of the tuition at private colleges.
As it stands, students must apply in middle school to receive funding. Education advocates say thousands of students miss out each year because they didn't apply and/or were unaware of the program. The goal of the legislation is to ensure students don't miss a funding opportunity for possible futures in post-secondary education.
Students would have the choice to opt out.