Committee passes bill removing educational defense for school libraries in objections over 'harmful' material

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A bill in Indiana would strip part of school libraries' legal defense for objections over materials that parents feel are harmful to minors.
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Senate Bill 12 Wednesday in a four-hour long hearing, which drew criticism from multiple sides. Right now, school and public libraries can say books are educational as a defense. The bill would remove that as an option for school libraries. A school library could still prove a book's artistic, literary, political, or scientific value.
People who spoke in support of the bill largely focused on books that they feel are pornographic. Those opposed to the legislation say libraries simply don't have that kind of explicit material.
An amendment outlined a process for parents to object material, by contacting their school board to make a ruling on it. The amendment also calls for districts to have readily available lists of every book in each school's library.
The amendment process created confusion because the change seemingly removed the majority of the intent of the original bill. However, the chairwoman called for a second vote on the amendment after clarifying that the amendment did keep intact most of the original language, including the removal of the educational defense for school libraries.
"Public schools have become the principle place of the sexualizing children in our society. It's not cell phones. It's not social media. It's the schools," said Bret Carpenter, who spoke in favor of the original bill.
Those who spoke against the bill argued libraries represent different views, interests, and topics. They said parents should have a say in what their children are reading but that the choice shouldn't be taken from everyone else, which is what they feel this bill would do.
"I am genuinely concerned we are setting up a process here where librarians are going to be subject to prosecution," said Mark Shublak of the Indiana Library Federation, who spoke against removing the educational defense.
Senator Lonnie Randolph of Lake County voiced concern that this invites lawsuits because school libraries would be treated than public libraries and university libraries when it comes to the educational defense.
The committee passed the bill in a 7-4 vote.
Senator Greg Taylor of Marion County told his fellow chamber members to watch where they step when it comes to the future of the legislation, saying Indiana already has a problem with teachers and that legislation may lead to issues with librarians.