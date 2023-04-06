Committee addressing racism in Vigo Co. schools changes - here's what we've learned

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A committee focused on addressing racism in Vigo County schools is changing.
News 10 obtained a letter from interim superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz Thursday.
It was addressed to Judge Chris Newton. Newton was a member of the school's equity leadership and advisory team. That committee was formed in January.
In the letter, Balitewicz said that Newton's "services on the committee" would be ending Thursday.
Judge Newton told News 10 that some other members of the committee received similar letters.
Newton says this all stems back to a request the committee made in March. They had asked to see a full report of the racism investigation at West Vigo High School.
That request was denied by the school corporation's chief diversity and inclusion officer, Matthew McClendon.
A letter from the committee to McClendon says for the majority of the team, receipt of the entire report is a condition precedent to proceeding with the work of the team.
News 10 also requested a copy of that report in December. We were also denied access.