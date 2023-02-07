Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location.
The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting.
Right now, the new location has not been decided.
The commissioners will likely choose between Otter Creek Middle School and Terre Haute North High School.
The meeting's topic is to discuss the removal of the Merkal Mill Dam.
Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions and be pointless.
The parks department says if it stays up and someone were to get hurt, the county would be responsible.
If the dam comes down, the creek could reopen for fishing.
The meeting will still take place on February 15 at 6 P.M.
We'll update you when they pick a new location.