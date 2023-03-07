Commissioners to announce Markle Mill Dam decision next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners will soon announce the final plans for the Markle Mill Dam.
They will share the decision next Tuesday, March 14 during their regular meeting.
The historic structure has fallen apart due to its age and the weather. County leaders say if the dam stays up and someone were to get hurt, the county would be responsible.
If the dam completely gives way, it could cost millions to clean up and renovate, which county leaders say will inevitably happen.
County commissioners have said that a year ago it would have cost over $200,000 to remove the dam. They suspect that that cost has gone up a little from there.
As previously discussed, the creek could reopen for fishing if the dam is removed.