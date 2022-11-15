Commissioners table rezoning request for animal testing facility

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners tabled a controversial land-use measure.
LFM Quality Laboratories is an animal research facility looking to build a new location.
The owner, Lindy Miller, recently purchased land near the Hook Drive and Pimento intersection west of US 41.
Miller hopes to gain the commissioners' approval to rezone the land for industrial use.
This would allow him to extend his laboratory for continued animal testing.
Several neighbors and animal advocates showed up today to speak against the rezoning.
County commissioners will hear the matter again on December 6.