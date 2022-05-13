Commissioners provide county updates during Friday presentation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in Vigo County got a look at what leaders envision for the community.
The Vigo County commissioners partnered with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for the first county update.
All three commissioners presented their accomplishments from the past year and their plans for the future.
Attendees were also able to ask the commissioners questions and raise any concerns.
Commissioners say they want to focus on affordable housing issues, the Riley trail, and paving projects.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns says all of this is to make Vigo County better.
"We have to make Vigo County attractive. When Vigo County becomes a more attractive place to come because we have a trail because we have things for people to do, then maybe they'll want to come here," Kearns said.