Commissioners hope to use a portion of American Rescue Plan money on Vigo County Annex upgrades

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners have a proposal for "American Rescue Plan" money, but they need the county council to sign off.
On Tuesday, commissioners will present two projects to council members.
The first project is to improve safety at the Vigo County Annex.
In total, $1.2 million would be used to create one main entrance with a metal detector and safety officer.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says recent active shooter training was eye-opening.
He says he thinks this would be a transformative use of the money.
The second project is to fix several county culverts.
Tuesday's county council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 P.M.
It's a sunshine meeting, so the council will not take action on the requests.