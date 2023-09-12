Commissioners approve agreement that could help people in the Honey Creek Conservancy District

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners approved an inter-local agreement with the Honey Creek Conservancy District.
This agreement could have some major implications for those who live in the district. The county now agrees to store sandbags at its south highway garage.
This is to prepare in case of a flood. The commissioners say this is the last step required by FEMA to remove an area of the district from the flood plain.
This opens up land for future development, such as housing projects. Insurance rates for property owners" will also drop.
The commissioners say this step has been nearly 30 years in the making.