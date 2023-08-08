 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Commission to hold meeting on utilities' storm response in late June and early July

Line workers work to restore power in Terre Haute
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a meeting next month to  discuss the storm response between June 29-July 2.

The utilities are requested to provide an after-action summary of the event, including the impact of the storms during that time span, the number of customers impacted, the utility's response to the outages, the common cause of the outages during that time frame, and any lessons learned from the restoration process. 

The Commission will hold a storm response meeting Sept. 22 with Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company, Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

It will begin at 1 p.m. in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.

These utilities have been invited to brief the Commission as well as the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Commission's website, www.in.gov/iurc/watch-the-iurc-live/.

