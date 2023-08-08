Commission to hold meeting on utilities' storm response in late June and early July

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a meeting next month to discuss the storm response between June 29-July 2.

The utilities are requested to provide an after-action summary of the event, including the impact of the storms during that time span, the number of customers impacted, the utility's response to the outages, the common cause of the outages during that time frame, and any lessons learned from the restoration process.

The Commission will hold a storm response meeting Sept. 22 with Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company, Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

It will begin at 1 p.m. in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.

These utilities have been invited to brief the Commission as well as the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Commission's website, www.in.gov/iurc/watch-the-iurc-live/.