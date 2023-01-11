Comforting Hearts one step closing to building inclusive playground in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The group Comforting Hearts is one step closer to bringing an inclusive playground to Washington.

In July you were introduced to Kaitlin Hunt. She uses a wheelchair and struggles on the playground with the mulch and equipment.

Kaitlin is the inspiration behind Comforting Hearts All Inclusive Playground Committee.

The group was created by Kaitlin's mom April with the help of the Washington Free Methodist Church.

The goal is to build a playground at Longfellow Park in Washington where Kaitlin and other kids with disabilities can play at.

Unfortunately, the cost to build an inclusive playground isn’t cheap.

For this project, the price tag is more than $400,000.

Fortunately, the whole community has stepped in to help.

"We had immense support from the city," said Comforting Hearts Board Member Steve Sacksteder.

"They came in with $60,000 right at the onset and our local United Way has written a grant for $20,000 and that’s been approved."

Several other area businesses, organizations, and even schools have also donated money.

In less than a year the community together has raised around $340,000.

"It is amazing to see people of all ages throughout our community just come together to bring support to the inclusive playgrounds," said Adam Condor, Pastor of the Washington Free Methodist Church.

While major progress has been made, the group is still about $150,000 short.

This spring the group will be participating in the states Creating

Places crowdfunding program.

Starting in March, the state will match each dollar raised to $50,000.

In the meantime, Hunt wants to thank everyone who has helped.

"They're making not just our dreams come true, but all of these children with different abilities that have siblings, they can’t play together at the playground. They’re making all their dreams come true."

The group will also be holding additional fundraisers over the next few weeks.

If you would like to donate, you can do so, by visiting the group's Facebook page by clicking here.