Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep
portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 13.3 feet and begin
rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above
flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to 17.1
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage, video shows. A suspect is in custody, LAPD says

Audience video appears to show comedian Dave Chappelle, seen here on February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

An audience member who had a knife is in custody after he tackled a "famous comedian" Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles police said, following the emergence of a video that shows Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage.

"A famous comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl. He had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and tackle(d) this celebrity to the ground," said LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The suspect, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Lomeli said. The victim "was not injured as a result of the crime," she said.

The weapon was a "knife blade," Lomeli said.

LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told CNN the suspect had a knife that was a replica handgun.

The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

It also wasn't clear whether Chappelle filed an official police report.

Chappelle was performing at "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival."

CNN has requested comment from representatives for Chappelle, Netflix and the festival. CNN has also reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Hollywood Bowl for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

