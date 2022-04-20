College students get to talk with companies to further their careers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Rose-Hulman are learning more about career and summer opportunities.
Students learned about careers at a career fair held on Wednesday.
The university told News 10 that over 110 companies were at the fair talking with students.
Companies spoke with students about careers and paid internships.
The career fair was in-person, this was a change from the winter event. Organizer told News 10 it was virtual then due to COVID-19.
Students told News 10 that they appreciate everything Rose-Hulman does to put these events on.
Organizer add there are many places hiring as the economy recovers from COVID-19.
Rose-Hulman puts on three career fairs each year.