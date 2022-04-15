 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

College offering a trip to botanical garden

Lincoln Trail College

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - One college is offering a trip to the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis.

Lincoln Trail College is offering the trip in April.

The garden is one of the largest and most well-respected botanical gardens in the world.

The trip will leave the college at 7 A.M. on April 30. The cost is $50.

The cost includes transportation and entrance into the garden.

People interested in the Missouri Botanical Garden Experience through Lincoln Trail College can call the college at 618-544-8657.

