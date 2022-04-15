College offering a trip to botanical garden

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - One college is offering a trip to the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis.
Lincoln Trail College is offering the trip in April.
The garden is one of the largest and most well-respected botanical gardens in the world.
The trip will leave the college at 7 A.M. on April 30. The cost is $50.
The cost includes transportation and entrance into the garden.
People interested in the Missouri Botanical Garden Experience through Lincoln Trail College can call the college at 618-544-8657.