College hosts its biggest fundraising day of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is reaching out to the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year.
Woods Giving Day is happening February 7.
The goal for the day is to get 1,000 donors to give in only 24 hours.
Area businesses will be participating to make it easier for the community to take part. For example, some businesses are donating a certain percentage of proceeds from the day to the college.
Money from the event will go to the Woods Fund.
"Anything from student scholarships to helping to maintain our historical buildings, the donations raised that day will go to impact our students and their overall experience here at the woods," Jessica Crawford, Advancement Officer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, explained when asked what the Woods Fund is.
In 2022, Woods Giving Day raised over $300,000, with over 1,000 donors taking part.
Go here to learn more about Woods Giving Day and to find a list of businesses participating.