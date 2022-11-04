College Goal Sunday is this Sunday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Financial Aid professionals will be at Vincennes University this Sunday, helping students and parents complete the FAFSA application and prepare for college.
Preparing for college can be stressful.
The goal of College Goal Sunday is to help families complete the application for Federal Student Aid and answer any questions you may have.
Student's who show up on Sunday will have a chance to win some additional college funds.
"You will also be put into a pool throughout the state of Indiana $1,000 scholarship, so that’s another great advantage of coming to College goal Sunday" said Vincennes University's Mike McClure.
Completing the FAFSA application should be one of the first steps when enrolling in college.
Students who fail to complete the FAFSA could miss out on a number of other financial aid opportunities.
"FAFSA is very important in order to receive financial aid. You must fill out the FAFSA in order to receive grants and loans and work-study through FAFSA" said McClure.
College Goal Sunday is taking place at Vincennes University's Updike Hall starting at 2:00.
Vincennes University will help all students complete the FAFSA application, even it they're not attending Vincennes University.
You can read more about College Goal Sunday by clicking here.