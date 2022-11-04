 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

College Goal Sunday is this Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

College Goal Sunday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Financial Aid professionals will be at Vincennes University this Sunday, helping students and parents complete the FAFSA application and prepare for college. 

Preparing for college can be stressful.

The goal of College Goal Sunday is to help families complete the application for Federal Student Aid and answer any questions you may have.

Student's who show up on Sunday will have a chance to win some additional college funds. 

"You will also be put into a pool throughout the state of Indiana $1,000 scholarship, so that’s another great advantage of coming to College goal Sunday" said Vincennes University's Mike McClure. 

Completing the FAFSA application should be one of the first steps when enrolling in college. 

Students who fail to complete the FAFSA could miss out on a number of other financial aid opportunities.

"FAFSA is very important in order to receive financial aid. You must fill out the FAFSA in order to receive grants and loans and work-study through FAFSA" said McClure.

College Goal Sunday is taking place at Vincennes University's Updike Hall starting at 2:00. 

https://goo.gl/maps/esivc3raKVZZ2kZp6

Vincennes University will help all students complete the FAFSA application, even it they're not attending Vincennes University. 

You can read more about College Goal Sunday by clicking here

