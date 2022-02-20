College Goal Sunday is just a week away!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for high school students to score big by getting ready for college next fall. That's because, College Goal Sunday is back next week!
On Sunday, February 27, financial aid experts will be working with families across the state at 40 different sites. The free program helps students in filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.
This form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans.
You can check it out next Sunday at Ivy-Tech Community College in Terre Haute. It'll begin at 2:00 p.m. and last until 4:00 p.m.
You'll need to bring a copy of your completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 forms, and other 2020 income and benefits information.
