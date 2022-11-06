College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend.
On Sunday, financial aid professors from across Indiana volunteered in 39 different cities to help college-bound students with the FAFSA applications.
This event was the first of the filling season.
In Terre Haute, experts from Saint Mary-of-the-woods, Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman, and Ivy Tech Community College gathered to help local students.
Julie Wonderlin, the financial aid director at Ivy Tech, spoke on why it is important for students to attend this kind of event.
"We want to make sure they get off to a good start by getting their FAFSA in," she said. "If they are going to an Indiana school and they are an Indiana resident, doing it before April 15th could possibly get them some additional money from the state."
Wonderlin has been working in financial aid for more than 20 years.
She says that while the FASFA applications are open until next April, those who complete it sooner have a higher chance of getting scholarship money.
"Even the institutions they are looking to go to award some of the funds that they have on a first-come, first serve basis," she said. "So getting your FAFSA application into them, and getting things finalized, can get you some additional free funds that you may not be able to get if you wait until the last minute."
Wonderlin also mentioned that if you were unable to attend Sunday's event, feel free to stop by campus any day of the work week for FAFSA help.