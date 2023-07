TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national TV show is looking at a local cold case.

The latest episode of the show "People Magazine Investigates" focuses on the I-70 killer.

The show follows the series of murders along the interstate in the spring of 1992.

It's a case with local ties - one of those murders happened in Terre Haute. You can watch the show on investigation discovery.

It premieres at 9 p.m. Monday.