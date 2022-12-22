Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold.
Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of.
News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be doing right now.
Executive Director Charles Brown said if it's below 20 degrees, you should not let your pets out for very long. He adds that an animal's age, breed, and size play significant factors too.
If you're uncomfortable out in the cold, your pets are too.
"One of the things that I want people to keep in mind- if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for a dog or your cat," Brown said.
If you see an animal in distress, you're asked to call animal control at the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.