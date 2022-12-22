 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow
and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and
hypothermia even if outside for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold.

Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of.

News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be doing right now.

Executive Director Charles Brown said if it's below 20 degrees, you should not let your pets out for very long. He adds that an animal's age, breed, and size play significant factors too.

If you're uncomfortable out in the cold, your pets are too.

"One of the things that I want people to keep in mind- if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for a dog or your cat," Brown said.

If you see an animal in distress, you're asked to call animal control at the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

