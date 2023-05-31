CODA to host Canines for CODA event

The Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. Will host Canines for CODA on Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Fairbanks Park Amphitheater.
The event will feature a mile dog walk, music, a dog caricature artist, pup-cups from Culver's of Terre Haute, dogs for adoption from Ollie's, vendors and a raffle
Council on Domestic Abuse, inc , is a domestic violence and sexual assault organization by local residents in Vigo County.
It offers an emergency shelter, legal advocacy office in the Vigo County courthouse, education division and Outreach Advocate for outlying counties.