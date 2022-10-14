CODA Shelter: Survivor Speaks on Domestic Violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence work "All October long" to bring awareness to their cause.
Shelters can be a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse. Coda is a public and emergency shelter. Coda stands for Council on Domestic Abuse.
Jerry Jackson lives at Coda's shelter and is one of many survivors of domestic abuse. He says for the longest time; He didn't realize he was being abused. He says if it weren't for coda's help, he wouldn't be here today.
"A bad relationship and being abused are two different things, but once I did get away from that relationship, I could see the abuse, see many things more clearly now," said Jackson.
Domestic violence against men isn't always easy to recognize. Coda's shelter currently holds five men. Originally, Jackson didn't know he could get help from the shelter.
"More men need to talk about things they've been through, talk about, traumatized with. It's not a stigma of men and women. It's all the same thing. It doesn't matter what sex you are," said Jackson.
Shannon Miller is the shelter director at Coda. she says "Traditional gender roles" can make it harder for men to ask for help.
"I think everybody believes men are supposed to be strong to be this, supposed to be that. They don't take their emotions into consideration and their feelings," said Miller.
Miller says leaving a toxic relationship is the hardest part. She says victims of domestic violence will return to their abuser seven times on average. This isn't Jackson's first time getting help.
"I've been here more than once. More than once, I've had to escape my abuser. I've also come back to utilize the resources they have here for people like me," said Jackson.
Jackson is still using coda's resources to help prevent domestic abuse from happening again.
"I've taken what I've been dealt with and am trying to make the best of it. I think it's made me a better person. I really do," said Jackson.
They also offer a hotline and chatroom for those who need to be heard.
For more resources on domestic violence, you can go to Codawabash.org.