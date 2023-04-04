CODA becomes rape crisis center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse in Terre Haute took a big step to expand the help it provides people in the community. CODA is now a rape crisis center.
The center was certified by the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking".
CODA will still be an emergency center in addition to being a rape crisis center.
Becoming a rape crisis center will make it easier to provide support for victims of sexual violence.
CODA will have advocates who go to hospitals or police stations to help victims through the process.
"Having an advocate there is extremely helpful because it can be a really intimidating process, especially when you have to talk to law enforcement and prosecutors and have to go through the legal system. It can be really nice having an advocate there with you," CODA Executive Director Emily Murray said.
You can find help by calling 1-800-566-CODA.