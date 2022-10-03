CODA and Mayor Duke Bennett make a proclamation about Domestic Violence Awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The goal is to connect advocates to work together and end violence at home.
Earlier today, the council on domestic abuse joined Terre Haute's Mayor at the Vigo County courthouse. He made a proclamation about Domestic Violence Awareness.
CODA representatives stood next to Mayor Duke Bennett. He released a banner in the Vigo County courthouse, in hopes of bringing more attention to domestic violence.
CODA says this is an important message to give. Executive Director Emily Murray says they get more calls during the warmer months, but the issue doesn't go away during the winter.
She says there are many forms of domestic violence.
"Not just physical, there's verbal, financial abuse, tech abuse. so many different types of abuse, so it does not have to be just physical," said Murray.
For more information on CODA'S resources, you can go to codawabash.org.